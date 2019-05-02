April brings lowest ground temperature on record to Cork

Record-breaking weather conditions blew hot and cold in Ireland last month with the coldest ground temperature on record registered in Cork, new data from Met Éireann has shown.

Its synopsis for April conditions showed the lowest “grass minimum” was reported at Cork Airport on the 5th which, at -8.6 degrees, was the coldest for the month in at least 57 years.

Somewhat conversely though, the highest maximum temperature – reported on the 20th at Oak Park in Carlow – of 22.9 degrees was the warmest in 44 years.

Nearly all mean air temperatures were above their long-term average, Met Éireann said of what was a decidedly mixed month of weather.

Every monitoring station around the country reported at least some frost – either on one day or as much as 16 when it came to Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

April also saw the arrival of Storm Hannah which brought the only storm force winds, landing on the 26th.

Both the month’s highest gust (122 km/h) and 10-minute mean wind speed (96 km/h) were reported at Mace Head, Co Galway.

Atlantic weather fronts broke through at the beginning of April, ending the settled weather from the end of March.

While low pressure brought cold weather, rain, wintry hail and even thunder in the first week of the month, things began to recover by week two. Mixed conditions continued for the month.