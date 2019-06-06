Application lodged for Malahide to Donabate walkway

Planning permission for a new six-kilometre walking and cycling route between Malahide and Donabate in north county Dublin has been lodged by Fingal County Council with An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development, Broadmeadow Way, would run between Malahide Demesne and Newbridge Demense in Donabate.

It is expected that Broadmeadow Way would ultimately connect with the proposed Fingal Coastal Way, a 32km stretch of greenway connecting Donabate, Rush, Skerries, Ardgillan Castle, Balbriggan and Bremore Castle.

Fingal County Council said if approved, the development would provide “an iconic route” for walkers and cyclists of all abilities and ages.

Anne Marie Farrelly, interim chief executive of Fingal County Council said the project will bring “huge benefits to the communities along the route and provide a destination greenway for visitors to the area also”.

“We have an exciting programme of greenway infrastructure under development in Fingal at present and we plan to continue to develop a network of high quality greenways over the coming years, as part of our wider sustainable transport infrastructure programme, in order to realise the many benefits that this type of development can bring in terms of climate change, economic development, and health and leisure amenity,” she added.

Paul Carroll, senior engineer said the scheme will provide a “scenic and direct route” between the growing communities of Malahide and Donabate, “as well as linking the two popular destinations of Malahide Castle and Newbridge House”.

“Considerable work has gone into bringing the scheme to this stage and a Natural Impact Statement, Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Compulsory Purchase Order will form part of the application.

“We hope that anyone with an interest in the scheme will take the opportunity to provide their views on the proposal, and full details are available on the Fingal County Council public consultation online portal,” he added.