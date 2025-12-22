PTSB sale process to step up notch in January

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The sale of PTSB is set to step up a notch in January with the bank and its advisers on track to call on parties circling the bank to submit firm expressions of interest by the end of the month. Joe Brennan reports.

This will determine whether to push the process into a binding bidding round.

Avant Money has expanded its “soft launch” of a deposit offering the market, though the formal roll-out of its savings products has drifted into early 2026.

The lender last week started offering deposit accounts to new customers that had been on a waiting list since mid-October, when it commenced an offering to a group of existing customers. Joe Brennan reports.

Niall May, the managing partner of RSM Ireland, speaks to Hugh Dooley on the accounting group’s ambition to become the fifth largest player in the Irish market.

May took over the role of managing partner in early 2024, shortly after RSM UK acquired the Irish business in a “major strategic investment” aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market share.

As the year in which artificial intelligence (AI) went mainstream draws to a close, columnist Pilita Clark ponders some of the AI blunders of 2025.

Columnist John FitzGerald raises concerns about how the EU currently has no strategic response to two big strategic challenges: the break-up of a rules-based approach to trade and the threat posed by growing Chinese domination of trade in manufactured goods such as cars.

In Me & My Money, John Molloy, cofounder of Memo Paris Fragrances, says that life has made him into a saver, even if he would like to be a spender.

Shane Dempsey, is director general of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Ireland (ACEI), argues in an opinion piece that politicians need to embrace risk to speed up delivery of key infrastructure projects.

