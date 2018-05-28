6km section of Connemara greenway opens to cyclists

A six kilometre section of the planned “Connemara greenway” along the old railway line between Galway and Clifden has been opened.

The entire 76km cycle route has been held up for some years, due to land access issues but all five Galway West TDs have pledged their support for the project.

The 6km Athry to Cloonbeg section of the route, which was opened by Monday by Galway county cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion, runs close to Ballynahinch Castle and Ballinafad graveyard, north of Roundstone.

The Connemara Greenway Alliance believes the route could generate almost €40m for the local economy when complete.

Planning permission has been granted for the Oughterard to Clifden section, which takes in the Athry-Cloonbeg piece, but the Galway-Moycullen section has been stalled over access issues.

Fáilte Ireland granted €1 million towards the development of the greenway in 2016.