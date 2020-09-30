Thousands may get upgrades as errors in Leaving Cert calculated grades system identified

The Department of Education has found two errors in the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

“It will result in upgrades for quite a number of students,” he said.

It is understood the errors will affect about 6,000 pupils, or 10 per cent of candidates.

He said that Minister for Education Norma Foley will make a “comprehensive statement” on the issue at 4 pm.

The Taoiseach made the comments in response to Labour leader Alan Kelly who said the Department of Education has “gone to ground” over students who were appealing their calculated grades results.

Mr Kelly asked if there was a reason for that.

Mr Martin said the priority was to inform students first who might have grades changed as a result of the error.

The Taoiseach said the two errors were found in relation to the calculated grades and that Mr Foley will be making a comprehensive statement today.

He said she will speak of what has occurred, the measures taken to rectify that, the rechecking of that process and bringing independent external evaluation - and above all, he added, to “ease as much anxiety as we can in relation to the students themselves”.

Labour education spokesman Aodhan Ó Riordain said it is extraordinary that party spokespeople had not been given any briefings on this issue.

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire that said it was absolutely extraordinary what had happened and he asked student downgraded would be upgraded.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said that for the Government to let this happen “is absolutely disgraceful”.

Mr Martin said the students were the first priority because it was “their grades and their results”.

He said it was “not to audit the department but to audit the process”. He said there would be a full independent examination of the process.

The statement has to be communicated to the students first and done in a “comprehensive way so that all of the issues are fully articulated and explained around the technical processes and the technology around this.

“Our objective has to be the students and how they receive this information.”

Mr Martin stressed that there would be a full independent external evaluation of the process, which he said was a technical issue linked to coding.

He said they wanted to “ease as much anxiety as we can in relation to the students themselves”.

The President of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Ann Piggot told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that teachers had engaged with the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system “as a last resort.”

Members of the ASTI would have preferred if the Leaving Cert exam had gone ahead as it was “always very fair” and they had confidence in that system. It had been a long and difficult process to organise this year’s Leaving Cert.

Ms Piggott also expressed surprise that there had been errors in the calculated grades system.

On RTÉ News at One, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the priority will be to inform any students whose grades were impacted by the failure with the Leaving Certificate calculated grades logarithm.

“Obviously this is a massive undertaking. If there are issues we will get them sorted.”