Special needs assistants to take on new roles under reform plan

Education authorities insist a major overhaul of the special needs assistant (SNA) scheme in schools will improve outcomes for young people and is not a cover for cost-cutting.

Almost 35,000 students with additional care needs - such as autism - are currently supported by more than 14,000 special needs assistants to attend school each day.

The Department of Public Expenditure has previously expressed concern over “rapidly escalating”costs which have jumped by more than third in the past five years to half a billion euro.

A review of the scheme by the National Council for Special Education has found that, while it works well for some pupils, “radical changes” are needed to improve outcomes for students.

This involves broadening the current role of SNAs - which are confined to care needs such as toileting, mobility and feeding - to help assist with the delivery of speech and language or occupational therapy, and with meeting children’s emotional and social needs.

On foot of this, the council recommends raising the qualifications required to become a SNA, better training and greater access to speech and language and other therapies within schools.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton welcomed the report and said it was clear the State’s existing response to meeting the needs of students with additional care needs should be broadened to offer a more comprehensive and tailored response.

“My Department will now begin to develop proposals to implement the recommendations of the comprehensive review of the SNA scheme,” he said.

Other recommendations include:

* Re-naming SNAs as “inclusion support assistants”, to reflect their focus on developing student’s independence;

* Boosting access to a greater range of supports, and making expertise available in regional teams to support schools. This will include 10 regional teams with 230 specialist teachers, therapists, special educational needs organisers and behavioural practitioners who will work directly with schools and students;

* Provision of in-school therapy;

* Training and upskilling for SNAs as well as teachers and the wider school community

The council has estimated that the changes would cost an additional €40 million a year, and says they should be phased in over a number of years.

Teresa Griffin, the council’s chief executive, said thousands of SNAs have worked extremely hard to meet the needs of students with additional care needs.

“However, the reality is that, to get the best outcomes, students need the right support from the right person at the right time,” she said.

“Students may need speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, nursing supports and people who are trained to help them manage challenging behaviours. They may need access to SNAs who are trained to meet their additional care needs.”

The proposed changes follow an 18-month review of the scheme, along with consultation with schools, parents, policy-makers and students.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals said the council’s proposals were a “ huge leap forward” by recognising the wide range of supports required by students.

However, the group’s director Clive Byrne said funding must be prioritised and ring-fenced.