Schools will not close despite Northern Ireland’s two-week shutdown – Foley

The closure of schools in the Republic is not under consideration at present and there are no plans to extend the mid-term break, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

An announcement by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster on Wednesday that schools will shut for two weeks over the half-term Halloween break has prompted fresh speculation that schools could close south of the Border.

However, Ms Foley said no such plans were under consideration.

“I am aware of the decision by the Executive in Northern Ireland and the Government will continue to work with the Executive, however there is no plan to extend the mid-term break in our schools. The closure of schools is not a measure under consideration at present,” she said.

Ms Foley said her officials were in “continuous contact” with public health authorities.

As recently as Wednesday, she said, the HSE’s public health experts advised that “all the available evidence is showing that schools are not amplification settings for Covid-19 transmission.”

She said authorities know this because although overall cases are increasing in the community, the proportion of cases for children aged 4-18 years is remaining stable at around 14 per cent.

“If school opening had amplified transmission, this proportion would increase as children and staff infected one another in the school setting,” she said.

She said authorities were also closely monitoring the detection rate of additional positive cases of Covid resulting from the mass testing being carried out in schools which is remaining at under 2 per cent.

By contrast, the national community test positivity detection rate is over 6 per cent.

“This again demonstrates that schools are safe and controlled environments and this is because schools are adhering to the public health guidelines developed for schools and being supported by significant additional funding,” Ms Foley said.

She added that she wanted to “strongly acknowledge” the “huge amount of support” being given by public health doctors all over the country in supporting schools to sustain operation during the pandemic.

“We know that this is of immense importance to the wellbeing of society and of children in Ireland,” she said.

“Everyone in our school communities is working hard to continue to keep our schools safe, and I think the advice is very clear, and we all need to keep washing our hands, maintaining social distance and limit our contact.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said restrictions in Border counties could be tightened because of levels of Covid-19 in the North, but the Government would wait to see what was announced by the Northern Ireland Executive and what recommendations were made by Nphet on Thursday.

In the meantime, it was still the Government’s plan for schools to remain open even if the country goes to Level 5, he said.