Remediation work on 22 Western Building Systems schools to begin over summer

Remediation works on 22 schools found to have structural flaws last year are to begin this summer, the Department of Education has said.

Precautionary measures were already put in place at the schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS) which found itself at the centre of a controversy over building standards.

Last year, the department said considerable amounts of money had been spent on amending the problems and that costs were due to escalate following more detailed structural investigations.

On Thursday, the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh announced a remediation programme for all 22 schools affected.

He said detailed structural assessments of 17 schools, also built by WBS but which did not require initial precautionary measures, will also take place.

A series of information sessions for school authorities began this week and will run over the coming days to give an outline of the schedule and nature of works.

“Detailed investigations took place in the schools, outside of school opening times to minimise disruption. They were completed recently, allowing engineering experts to design permanent remediation works for affected schools,” the department said in a statement.

The programme of initial structural assessments was carried out in October and November 2018 at 42 schools constructed by WBS. These resulted in the precautionary measures at 22 schools as an interim response.

A separate remediation plan is being put in place for Ardgillan Community College, part of which remains closed.

Remediation works to be conducted on the following schools:

Dublin

Ardgillan Community College

Scoil Chaitlín Maude, Tallaght

Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan

Lucan East Educate Together National School

Griffeen Valley Educate Together National school

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School

St Luke’s National School, Tyrrelstown

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan

Meath

St Paul’s National School, Ratoath

Coláiste De Lacy, Ashbourne

Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne

Ashbourne Educate Together National School

Kildare

Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Athy

Athy Model School

Gaelscoil Átha Í

Laois

Convent National School, Portarlington

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise

Portlaoise Educate Together National School

Cork

Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown

Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty

Cara Junior (Special) School

Carrigaline Educate Together National School

St Colman’s Boys National School, Macroom