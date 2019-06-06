Remediation work on 22 Western Building Systems schools to begin over summer
Series of information sessions for school authorities began this week
A separate remediation plan is being put in place for Ardgillan Community College, part of which remains closed. File photograph: Garrett White/Collins
Remediation works on 22 schools found to have structural flaws last year are to begin this summer, the Department of Education has said.
Precautionary measures were already put in place at the schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS) which found itself at the centre of a controversy over building standards.
Last year, the department said considerable amounts of money had been spent on amending the problems and that costs were due to escalate following more detailed structural investigations.
On Thursday, the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh announced a remediation programme for all 22 schools affected.
He said detailed structural assessments of 17 schools, also built by WBS but which did not require initial precautionary measures, will also take place.
A series of information sessions for school authorities began this week and will run over the coming days to give an outline of the schedule and nature of works.
“Detailed investigations took place in the schools, outside of school opening times to minimise disruption. They were completed recently, allowing engineering experts to design permanent remediation works for affected schools,” the department said in a statement.
The programme of initial structural assessments was carried out in October and November 2018 at 42 schools constructed by WBS. These resulted in the precautionary measures at 22 schools as an interim response.
A separate remediation plan is being put in place for Ardgillan Community College, part of which remains closed.
Remediation works to be conducted on the following schools:
Dublin
Ardgillan Community College
Scoil Chaitlín Maude, Tallaght
Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan
Lucan East Educate Together National School
Griffeen Valley Educate Together National school
Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School
St Luke’s National School, Tyrrelstown
Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan
Meath
St Paul’s National School, Ratoath
Coláiste De Lacy, Ashbourne
Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne
Ashbourne Educate Together National School
Kildare
Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Athy
Athy Model School
Gaelscoil Átha Í
Laois
Convent National School, Portarlington
Gaelscoil Phortlaoise
Portlaoise Educate Together National School
Cork
Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown
Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty
Cara Junior (Special) School
Carrigaline Educate Together National School
St Colman’s Boys National School, Macroom