‘I feel seen and heard’: Special Olympian receives honorary doctorate in national first

Mei Lin Yap with her mother Áine Yap at Trinity College Dublin, where Mei Lin received her honorary doctorate last Friday.

Swimmer Mei Lin Yap has become the first person with an intellectual disability in Ireland to receive an honorary doctorate.

“Getting awarded made me feel seen, heard and respected,” said Ms Yap of her honorary degree, which she received from Trinity College Dublin at a ceremony last Friday.

Describing it as an “incredible” day, she expressed hope that her achievement would help more people with disabilities to be heard.

“Receiving that award is not just for me. I did it for everyone who has a disability. It’s also for my family and the support from them, particularly my mother Áine.”

Ms Yap is employed as ambassador liaison officer at the Trinity Centre for Ageing and Intellectual Disability.

She also works with CPL recruitment agency, where her role as people experience administrator involves advocating for workplace diversity and inclusion.

“The employment rate is too low. More people should be employing people with disabilities,” she said. Ireland is ranked among the lowest in the EU for disability employment rates, at 32.6 per cent, falling 20 points short of the EU average.

An avid swimmer, Ms Yap has competed in the Special Olympics. She has also represented Ireland at international and world-level swimming events through the Irish Down syndrome Sporting Organisation (IDSSO).

“Serving 20 years with them (IDSSO), it feels like I’ve seen the world. It has been incredible to meet other swimmers who also have Down syndrome,” she said.

Her career as an athlete has seen Ms Yap travel to South Africa, Taiwan, Portugal and Italy.

“It is so special. When you get up there and you win big and you get on that podium and hear your anthem played, it’s the proudest moment of anyone’s life.”

The organisation is “about embracing and being empowered by having Down syndrome, even though it may come with different types of health conditions”, she added.

As a public speaker and disability activist, Ms Yap said her message to parents of children with disabilities in Ireland is to “keep fighting”.

“Make sure that your voices are being heard. Keep fighting for the supports your child needs.”

One issue she feels strongly about is the need for more accessible taxi cabs.

“There should be a lot more accessible taxis out there for people who are trying to navigate their way through. I know there’s only a few out there and it’s disgraceful.”

The Government “should be doing more in terms of making sure that all people with disabilities are getting what they need”, she says.

“When I had my own struggles in the past, it wasn’t easy getting the right supports for me. My mum was the one who made sure I had all of the supports in place.”