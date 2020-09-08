‘One of the best experiences I have ever had - working, earning and learning is a big plus’

What course did you study and where?

I am finishing my first-year of a two-year Accounting Technicians Ireland apprenticeship. I work four days a week with Grant Thornton’s Dublin office at City Quay, with classes on the other day through Coláiste Íde College of Further Education, Finglas.

Why did you choose a Further Education course?

Working, earning and learning is a big plus because I wanted to contribute at home and be independent. I completed my Leaving Cert in 2019 and didn’t have much work experience. I stumbled across the Accounting Technicians Ireland apprenticeship by chance while looking online for options. It was perfect for me.

What has been the highlight for you?

It’s easily one of the best experiences I have ever had. Everyone at Grant Thornton is very friendly and there’s no stigma around being younger or inexperienced. Even the partners are very approachable and easy to talk to. I feel I have gained a lot of experience in a short time and continue to learn new things every day.

What was the biggest challenge?

The long college day on Monday can be tough, but we cover a lot. Sometimes I study after work in the evening, but more often over the weekend.

What would you advise someone thinking of a Further Education course?

The Accounting Technicians Ireland apprenticeship is a great opportunity to dive into a profession post-school. I have grown as a person and learn first-hand in a real accounting environment. The salary helps too. At full-time college, you would not be as sure as to what your chosen career actually entails. You could find out four years later it does not suit you at all.

What is the next step for you?

To complete year two of my apprenticeship and go on to study to become a fully-qualified accountant.