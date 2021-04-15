New €9m scheme aims to boost science research capacity of technological universities

The Government is investing €9 million to boost the research capacity of technological universities and institutes of technology in the area of science and technology.

The move will include the funding of replacement lecturers for academics involved in successful research applications, as well as between 20 and 40 PhD students overall.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announced details of the €9 million Science Foundation Ireland Frontiers for Partnership Awards research programme on Thursday.

The programme is open to research proposals led by institutes of technology and technological universities, with partners from the university sector.

“I’m delighted to announce this new initiative to increase geographical involvement and research engagement across the country,” Mr Harris said.

“A key element of the programme is to increase research capacity in technological universities and institutes of technology by facilitating teaching replacement and increasing the number of PhD students.”

The budget for the programme in 2021 is €700,000 and there is a €9.1 million commitment over five years in total under the programme. The awards on offer will be between €500,000 and €1 million over 48 or 60 months.

Details of the programme, including an information webinar for potential applicants, are available online.