My child sits the Leaving in summer. What dates do I need to be home?

Question: I’m the first-time parent of a Leaving Cert student who will be sitting the exams in June. Considering holiday plans this year, what are the relevant dates not to be away from home?

Answer: Many parents are understandably anxious when their first-born goes through the transition from post-primary to third level or further education. With a little bit of planning, there should be nothing to worry about.

First, if they have not already applied to the Central Applications Office, ensure your son or daughter does so by January 20th as it will cost you €30. After this date, the fee rises first to €45, then to €60.

For a small proportion of Leaving Cert students who apply for “restricted application courses”, they may be called for interviews or presentations in February or March. Any such requirements will be outside the Easter holiday period.

Before the end of May, all CAO applicants will be sent a statement of application record to enable them verify that all information has been recorded accurately. Accompanying this statement will be a change of mind form, which they may use up to 5.15pm on July 1st, 2018. Students may, in almost all cases, make as many changes as they wish to their initial course choices, online.

The Leaving Cert will take place from June 6th-22nd. The following week is important for considering CAO change-of-mind options.

Many students plan holidays with school friends after the written exams finish. But it is worth holding off going abroad for a week to make that final decision on course choices. Doing so by the pool in a continental resort might not always be the wisest move.

The results are due out on Wednesday, August 15th. From a family holiday perspective, that means July and the first half of August are free of any CAO or college-related activities for current-year Leaving Cert students.

However, those who have secured a deferred place or who are applying to college presenting a further-education award may receive CAO offers by post and online in July and early August.

After August 15th the process progresses quickly. The first round of offers come on Monday, August 20th.

Requests for reviews of scripts should be handed into schools by August 21st. College places offered in round one lapse unless accepted by Monday, August 27th.

Students who wish to review any of their Leaving Cert exam scripts must be present in their schools to do so on the weekend of August 31st/September 1st. They cannot nominate a family member to substitute for them, so it would be important now to highlight that weekend.

For students who have received a satisfactory offer, the hunt for affordable accommodation and the college registration process can take up a lot of time during the last week of the month.

Students often require parental support in viewing and securing suitable accommodation, particularly if the search is in the private rented sector, so I would advise being at home during the second half of August.