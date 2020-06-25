Leaving Cert students will have to opt-in online next month to receive grades

Leaving Cert students who wish to receive a calculated grade will be required to “opt in” online next month in advance of results being issued.

More than 60,000 students have already registered with a student portal and they will be contacted directly when it is time to indicate if they wish to opt-in to receive their calculated grades. A department spokesman said this is due to take place in July.

A date for issuing results has not yet been finalised, but Minister for Education Joe McHugh said his aim is that they will be ready as close as possible to the traditional mid-August date.

Exemptions

Separately, third level colleges announced on Thursday that they will provide exemptions in certain circumstances for Leaving Cert students who cannot get a “calculated grade” for subjects they studied outside school.

The rule means any student who might have been unable to satisfy basic minimum entry requirements for entry to a college will not now be penalised for not being able to get a calculated grade.

For example, many National University of Ireland colleges - such as UCD, UCC, NUI Galway and Maynooth - require most students to have a pass grade in Irish, English and a third language for entry to college.

In a statement, third level colleges said subjects for which exemptions are granted will not attract CAO points and the exemption cannot be used to satisfy additional requirements for individual programmes over and above the basic minimum entry requirements to the college.

These exemptions will be granted automatically and it will not be necessary for students to apply individually.

It is not known yet how many students have been unable to get calculated grades for subject they studied outside school.

Many schools have reported that it has been a major challenge, especially in cases where there has not been a formal tutor or evidence of achievement.

Out of school candidates

Separately, the Department of Education has announced that it will issue detailed guidance shortly to almost 1,000 “out of school” Leaving Cert candidates who have been unable to get a calculated grade.

These students - typically adults or mature students taking subjects outside school settings or those being home-schooled - will be required to submit evidence of learning achievement to the department by July 2nd.

These students are due to receive emails from the department with instructions, while it has also published detailed guidance online.

Following assessment of the application, the department will seek an estimated percentage mark from the source nominated by the student, and will make an assessment as to whether the estimated mark can be accepted in line with the requirements of the scheme.

Students will have access to an appeal process which will include independent scrutiny of the process.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh urged every student affected to return their form as quickly as possible.