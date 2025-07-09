‘Higher risk’ pregnancy antenatal care to be moved from Portiuncula hospital

Expectant mothers whose pregnancies are defined as being “higher risk” are to have their antenatal care moved from Portiuncula University Hospital to other locations.

Earlier this year, the HSE announced 10 reviews were taking place into the care given to women and babies at the hospital in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The investigations were initiated after six babies delivered in 2024 and one in 2025 had hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) – a reduction in the supply of blood or oxygen to a baby’s brain before, during or after birth.

Six of these babies were referred for neonatal therapeutic hypothermia known as neonatal cooling.

In addition, two stillbirths occurred at the hospital in 2023 and the circumstances were also being reviewed externally.

In light of the concerns highlighted in the review, it is understood pregnant woman who are deemed to be “higher risk” will have their care moved elsewhere.

The definition of a high-risk pregnancy is not clear cut, but often includes mothers who are older, have gestational diabetes, those with a high BMI and women who had caesarians in previous pregnancies.

However, this will be subject to a decision by treating clinicians.

It is understood a summary of the reviews carried out at the hospital this year will be published imminently.

A previous inquiry into maternity services at the hospital was established in early 2015 with James Walker, professor of obstetrics at the University of Leeds, appointed to head it.

The findings of the Walker report, published in May 2018, identified multiple serious failures including staffing issues, a lack of training and poor communication among maternity staff, which contributed to the death of three babies.

Of the 18 births examined, six involved either still births or the death of the baby shortly after delivery.