Rory McIlroy: ‘I feel very fortunate that I’m of the generation that I am in Northern Ireland’

Rory McIlroy shakes hands with his group following the pro-am for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While it is likely that for Rory McIlroy nothing will ever top the euphoria of Augusta National in April, victory at an Open Championship staged in Northern Ireland could at least come close.

McIlroy’s return to Europe for the Scottish Open is notable in itself as his first playing appearance on this Continent since claiming the career Grand Slam, but next week and Royal Portrush looms large.

McIlroy has revelled in the appearance of his homeland in the positive sporting spotlight after decades dominated by the Troubles. “I think it’s a great representation of how far Northern Ireland has come in the last 30 or 40 years,” said McIlroy.

“In the 70s, the 80s and the 90s, no one would have dreamed of hosting an Open Championship in Northern Ireland. So it’s a testament to the people of Northern Ireland for how far we as a country have come.

“I think my generation couldn’t care less about what had happened in the past. Everyone’s just looking forward. My mum and dad both grew up in the 60s and the 70s and Northern Ireland was a very different place. I feel very fortunate that I’m of the generation that I am that I didn’t have to deal with any of that, or very little of it.

“It has come a long, long way. People really appreciate when a huge sporting event that the world’s eyes are on that week happens. Everyone there really appreciates that and excited to show the country in the best light possible.”

Rory McIlroy waves to the crowd as he leaves the 18th green during the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July 2019. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

McIlroy will have a particular score to settle when he returns to the Antrim coast. In 2019, during the Open’s first Portrush staging since 1951, a disastrous first round contributed towards him missing the cut. McIlroy rallied in round two with the backing of vociferous support but fell short. The 36-year-old will know there will not be many more Portrush Open opportunities for him.

“If venues matter to you, it maybe puts a little bit more pressure on you,” McIlroy explained. “I would love to win an Open at Portrush, absolutely. I would love to win an Open at St Andrews. I would love to win a US Open at Pebble Beach. There are venues in the game that just mean a little bit more. Having Portrush from home and the experience I had there last time ... the Friday was amazing, the Thursday, not too much.

“It’s a little like when [Novak] Djokovic won the Olympics last year: he knew that was going to be his final chance, and you saw the emotion and you saw how much it meant to him. You think about it, and you can’t pretend that it’s not there. But when you are on the course, you just have to go out there and play as if you’re not playing at home and just play as if it’s another tournament. It obviously is a little more emphasis. There’s something extra there, just like there is at an Open at St Andrews or a US Open at Pebble Beach, for example.”

First, Scotland. A stellar field at the Renaissance also includes the world number one Scottie Scheffler. Eight of the world’s top 10 will tee up in East Lothian. McIlroy clearly relishes his trips back from his adopted home of Florida.

“The one thing I would say about the last couple of weeks is I felt like I could detach a little bit more and sort of hide,” McIlroy said. “Sometimes you need that to completely get away. I feel like this world of golf can become all encompassing if you let it.

“There’s a detachment from the sort of week-in, week-out grind when you get back over here, when you play PGA Tour golf for that sort of first 25, 30 weeks of the year. It’s been lovely to get back and see some familiar faces.” – Guardian