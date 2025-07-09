Drone delivery company Manna expects approval for quieter aircraft within months

Flying at 60km/h at a height between 50m and 65m, the drones can deliver food or coffee to local areas within three minutes. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Drone delivery company Manna expects to have regulatory approval for new technology that would cut noise pollution from its aircraft by 40 per cent within months.

The company has drawn criticism from members of the Oireachtas and the public alike due to noise complaints after it set up a facility near Blanchardstown Centre last year, where its base is surrounded by popular fast-food chains and cafes.

Flying at 60km/h at a height between 50m and 65m, the drones can deliver food or coffee to local areas within three minutes, the company has said.

Manna chief executive Bobby Healy appeared before the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday and told TDs and Senators the company has developed and tested new technology that reduces noise levels by 40 per cent.

The technology involves new propellers and a reduction in the mass and weight of the aircraft.

He said Manna has been in talks with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) about its plans “for several months”, and that it is currently awaiting approval for deployment.

Mr Healy said Manna has been testing the new technology at its facility in Moorock, Co Offaly. “We continue to invest in technology to go even further — and we foresee a future where people will barely hear us at all,” he said.

While Mr Healy admitted the drones currently make a “noticeable” sound, he claimed it was “generally unobtrusive”.

The drones currently fly at a maximum of 65 metres above ground, and the reduced mass would allow them to fly at 80 metres, while a lighter aircraft also has “a big impact” on decibel levels, Mr Healy said.

“Leading experts in acoustics science from Trinity College assessed our aircraft and found that while cruising at 80m, they emit just 57 decibels – quieter than a conversation – and only for around 10 seconds as they pass overhead,” Mr Healy said.

He said the “noisiest part” of the delivery is when the drone arrives overheard and descends to 15m. “It’s pretty loud, I will admit,” he said. “It’s about 59 decibels. We will bring that down to about 55 with our new propellers and our mass reduction.”

Mr Healy said that while approval and its timing was a matter for the IAA, he expects it to happen within months.

“I can’t say when we can expect the permission, but it’s quite a tight regulatory process,” he said. “We have submitted all the documents. I do feel it [will be] soon. It could be weeks, it could be months, but certainly not further.”

IAA chief operating officer Jim Gavin, also appearing before the committee, described the regulatory process as “quite complex”, but added that he would expect to see “movement on it in the short-term”.

Manna raised $30 million (€25.6 million) in funding earlier this year as part of plans to expand its business in Ireland and further afield. It has also lodged plans with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for an aerial food delivery hub in Dundrum.