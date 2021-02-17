Leaving Cert: Students to have choice between predicted grades and exams

Leaving Certificate students will be given the option of availing of a modified version of calculated grades and sitting written exams in June, under plans being discussed by Cabinet Ministers today.

Oral, practical and performance assessments also look set to go ahead in the coming weeks, although in different formats and in a manner which minimises the need for visiting examiners.

Sources say there are no plans to delay the written exams, which are likely to get underway on Wednesday, June 9th. A formal exam timetable is set to be published shortly.

Minister Norma Foley was due to brief Ministers on latest developments on the format of the exams at a meeting of the Cabinet committee on education on Wednesday afternoon.

A formal announcement is expected on Wednesday evening following an incorporeal meeting of the Cabinet.

Sixth-year students are likely return to the classroom in either the final week of February or the first week of March, depending on whether the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) agrees to such a move.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said it will facilitate the return of Leaving Cert students from February 22nd onwards.

The Government and unions are keen to encourage as many students as possible to sit the written exams and remain engaged with classes until the end of the school year.

They believe the fact that students will not have sight of their calculated grade results in advance of the June exams will provide an incentive for most students to sit the written papers as an “insurance policy”.

Students are likely to have the option of choosing which exams they wish to sit via an online portal and will be in a position to revise these choices if necessary.

If a student has availed of a calculated grade and sits the exam for a particular subject, the candidate is likely to receive the higher of the two grades, according to one source.

A similar system was applied to grades awarded to students last year who availed of calculated grades and sat the Leaving Cert exams.

The inclusion of oral, practical and performance in students’ calculated grades this year is another factor aimed at engaging students until the end of the school year, say sources.

These “second components” are worth between 20 and 50 per cent of marks in some subjects.

The provision of both calculated grades and written exam grades is set to pose a challenge for education authorities in standardising results across the two sets of results.

However, policy-makers believe it is possible, though it is likely to lead to grade inflation once again.

Calculated grades will likely be based on similar sources of data compared to last year such as teachers’ estimated grades and a standardisation process.

It is unclear at this stage whether school “profiling” – that is, a school’s track record of Leaving Cert results – will be included in this standardisation process.

The decision to withdraw this data last year in awarding students grades is at the centre of a high-profile High Court action.

The Department of Education is understood to be keen to use a different term to “calculated grades”this year for the process of assessing students’ grades.

In addition to including results from oral and practical exams, the modified version of calculated grades will provide a route for “out of school” learners to obtain grades.

Many of these students – such as those studying minority languages – were unable to avail of calculated grades last year on the basis that they did not have a teacher or a body of coursework.

The Irish Times also understands that the Government plans to enact legislation in advance of the exams to give the State Examinations Commission oversight of the calculated grades process.

Last year this function was completed by the Department of Education on the basis that the commission only had legal authority to oversee traditional exams.

The Junior Certificate exams for 60,000 students are also set to be cancelled to make way for a greater focus on facilitating the Leaving Cert.

It seems likely that alternative assessment arrangements will be implemented for Junior Cert students in a similar manner to last year.

Last year’s arrangements involved allowing schools the freedom to conduct their own assessments, which were marked by students’ teachers.

All students who completed third year received a certification of completion of the junior-cycle programme and a report at school level.

Public health authorities are also understood to have advised that it is safe to conduct Leaving Cert exams in schools with modifications, similar to the delayed November Leaving Cert exams.

This saw socially distanced students sit exams in classrooms and exam halls, typically overseen by an external supervisor.