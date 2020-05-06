Leaving Cert: No decision on exams following meeting

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has concluded discussions with parents, teachers, school managers and students over plans to hold the Leaving Cert at the end of July.

A “plan B” option of awarding grades to students, in the event that the exams being cancelled was one of the items on the agenda.

The practicalities of running the exams in the context of social distancing and public health advice were also discussed.

In a statement, Mr McHugh said: “I want to thank the members of the group for their ongoing engagement and support for the work on hand.

“Discussions here today will assist in making decisions regarding arrangements for the Leaving Certificate that have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice.”

The advisory group of stakeholders included representatives of students, parents, teachers, school leadership and management bodies, the State Examinations Commission, the National Educational Psychological Service, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and the Department.

‘Inherently unfair’

The Higher Education Authority also attended the meeting to assist feeding back to consultations it is involved with across the third level sector.

The group continued its discussions on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate exams , given the constraints of social distancing and other measures that may be required, based on the available medical advice.

A spokesman confirmed that the group also discussed alternative assessment models.

In addition, the advisory group also received updates on the measures that have been put in place to support the wellbeing of students at this time.

Mr McHugh has said the Department of Education plan remains that the exams are due to go ahead on July 29th, subject to public health advice.

It is also the minister’s preference that schools would return for two weeks in July, prior to the start of the exams, so students can benefit from face-to-face tuition.

The option of awarding grades to students in the absence of exams - sometimes termed predicted or expected grades - is likely to be controversial.

Teachers’ union have been opposed to such moves in the past, while the Minister himself has described the process as “inherently unfair.”

The lack of a reference to the Leaving Cert exams in the Government’s roadmap for reopening society published on Friday prompted fresh uncertainty at the weekend over whether they would go ahead .

A department spokesman said this roadmap was a general guide rather than a detailed plan and no significance should be read into the fact that the exams were not referenced.

Calls for cancellation

However, there have been growing calls for certainty over the future of the exams since the Government published its roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions, which did not reference the exams taking place.

Last weekend Fianna Fáil called for the exams to be cancelled in the face of what it said was growing stress and uncertainty facing students.

It joined Solidarity/People Before Profit, which has also called on the Government not to proceed with the exams.

Sinn Féin and Labour have called greater clarity for students, but have not gone as far in calling for the exams to be cancelled.

Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, it emerged that three-quarters of parents are unhappy with the current plans for the Leaving Certificate.

The finding, in a survey from the National Parents Council-Post Primary, shows that a “decision needs to be reached soon because the pressure and uncertainty on students and parents is unfair”, according to Paul Rolston, a spokesman for the council.

Planning for July

Paul Rolston, spokesman for the council told RTÉ's Today with Séan O'Rourke show that there had been a "huge response" to the survey.

On the same programme a school principal suggested that “expected grades” based on the data already in schools should be considered instead of Leaving Certificate exams for 2020.

Sharon McGrath, principal of Fingal Community College, said that there is an urgent need for a “plan B” as it was impossible to guarantee that the exams could go ahead on July 29th.

There is a need for teachers, students, parents and the Department of Education to “sit around a table” and decide how best to respond, she said.

The Department of Education has said “complex” issues relating to contingency plans for the Leaving Cert are being examined by officials.

However, it says it is still planning for the exams to go ahead on July 29th, subject to public health advice.