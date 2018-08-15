Concern over numbers studying Stem subjects for Leaving Cert
Engineers Ireland said industry demand is still outstripping supply
Some 57,000 students received their Leaving Certificate results yesterday with more than 3,700 failing Maths.
Concerns have been raised over the number of students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) subjects, despite a rise in candidates sitting higher-level maths in the Leaving Certificate.
Engineers Ireland said industry demand still outstrips supply for people with science degrees. It said for the first time in a number of years, overall the numbers opting for Stem subjects such as applied maths, physics, chemistry and construction studies, had not increased.
Adequate knowledge
Engineers Ireland registrar Damien Owens said: “Now, more than ever, we need to encourage students at primary and post-primary levels to equip themselves with an adequate knowledge of Stem, to study engineering at third-level and go on to work in the profession.”
