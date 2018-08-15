Concern over numbers studying Stem subjects for Leaving Cert

Concerns have been raised over the number of students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) subjects, despite a rise in candidates sitting higher-level maths in the Leaving Certificate.

Engineers Ireland said industry demand still outstrips supply for people with science degrees. It said for the first time in a number of years, overall the numbers opting for Stem subjects such as applied maths, physics, chemistry and construction studies, had not increased.

Adequate knowledge

Engineers Ireland registrar Damien Owens said: “Now, more than ever, we need to encourage students at primary and post-primary levels to equip themselves with an adequate knowledge of Stem, to study engineering at third-level and go on to work in the profession.”

Some 57,000 students received their Leaving Certificate results yesterday with more than 3,700 failing Maths.

-PA