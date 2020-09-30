Leaving Cert errors: Government to lean on colleges to give places to students who lost out

The Government is likely to lean on colleges and universities to provide extra places to Leaving Certificate students who lost out on courses because of an error in processing their results, which has come to light today.

It is believed that the error first came to light some days ago and was being investigated before it was raised by the Labour Party leader Alan Kelly in the Dáil today.

Initial investigations in the Department of Education suggest that most downgrades as a result of the errors will be just a single grade, with sources saying that it will only have made a difference for a minority of students in whether they received their first CAO choice or not.

Early estimates are that perhaps several hundred to a thousand students could be affected by the downgrades but sources stressed that investigations are still continuing.

It is understood that the CAO has agreed to deal with the new grades as if they were successful appeals, and an attempt will be made to give offers in the next CAO round to those students for whom it would have made a difference.

Government is likely to push the universities to provide the extra places necessary to ensure students affected do not lose out because of the Department’s mistakes.

However, sources also admit that if the total number of students whose marks were affected is more than the initial 6000 estimate, the system as a whole could be put under significant pressure.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier told the Dáil that the Department of Education has found two errors in the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system.

“It will result in upgrades for quite a number of students,” he said.

It is understood the errors will affect about 6,000 pupils, or 10 per cent of candidates.

Mr Martin stressed that there would be a full independent external evaluation of the process, which he said was a technical issue linked to coding.

The Department of Education has declined to comment ahead of a statement due to be made by Minister for Education Norma Foley at 4pm on Wednesday. However, she is expected to say that a definitive picture on the number of students affected will not be known until Friday.

One Government source said the errors relate to coding issues in processing calculated grades and may have led to some students being wrongly downgraded by up to 10 percentage points.

The source said every effort will be made to ensure students who secure a higher preference CAO course on foot of an upgrade will be able to take up a place in the current academic year.

University sources said this will be very difficult in the case of high-demand courses such as dentistry and medicines which all places have been allocated. The third level sector and the CAO were being briefed on the issue on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood that the errors came to light last Friday. An independent team has been hired to analyse the calculated grades process to determine the full extent of any errors, according to sources.

The disclosure that errors may have affected the result of thousands of Leaving Cert candidates has rocked confidence in the integrity of the calculated grades process. Many students have complained that they were unfairly downgraded, especially students in schools with a strong track record of achievement.

The Taoiseach made the comments in response to Labour leader Alan Kelly who said the Department of Education has “gone to ground” over students who were appealing their calculated grades results.

Mr Martin said the priority was to inform students first who might have grades changed as a result of the error.

He said Ms Foley will speak of what has occurred, the measures taken to rectify that, the rechecking of that process and bringing independent external evaluation - and above all, he added, to “ease as much anxiety as we can in relation to the students themselves”.

Labour education spokesman Aodhan Ó Riordain said it was extraordinary that party spokespeople had not been given any briefings on this issue.

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire asked it students whohad been downgraded would be upgraded.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said that for the Government to let this happen “is absolutely disgraceful”.

Speaking later during Taoiseach’s questions, Mr Martin said: “My understanding is that the department would have been alerted to this by the company Polimetrica who discovered the error in the code initially”.

Mr Martin said Polimetrica was appointed to provide outside expertise when the decision was made to go the route of calculated grading because the department did not have coding expertise. “The error appears to have been in the coding,” he said.

The department “found a second error while performing checks related to rectifying the first error and the department were very anxious that they would get all the issues resolved and to understand fully what was involved here before going public on it to make sure that it can be comprehensive in its presentation to students and to all involved.”

“All students registered with the calculated grades student portal will receive communication from the department,” he said.

“The department have since been correcting the piece of code. It is now operating as intended” and they were satisfied there were no further errors.

A separate company from the United States, Education and Testing Services - a non-profit organisation which specialises in educational measurement - has been brought in to go through the entire system.

The Taoiseach said what happened was very regrettable and he knew it would cause additional alarm and worry. The Government was looking at the provision of additional places and all of that had to be worked out, he said.

Mr Kelly described it as an “absolute cock-up” and said that if it had been any other Government it would have been brought down. He said that had he not raised the issue, they would not have been dealing with it.

Mr Kelly said there were students doing courses and wondering if they would still be in them next week. The Minister’s statement would want to be an “extraordinary response” Mr Kelly said, adding that the could not penalise or demote students who were already in courses. “That can’t happen.”

He said the ramifications for students who were already in courses were “humongous”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who asked when the Taoiseach first heard about the errors, said he needed to give absolute assurances that there were no further errors.

The President of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Ann Piggot told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that teachers had engaged with the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system “as a last resort.”

Members of the ASTI would have preferred if the Leaving Cert exam had gone ahead as it was “always very fair” and they had confidence in that system. It had been a long and difficult process to organise this year’s Leaving Cert.

Ms Piggott also expressed surprise that there had been errors in the calculated grades system.

On RTÉ News at One, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the priority will be to inform any students whose grades were impacted by the failure with the Leaving Certificate calculated grades logarithm.

“Obviously this is a massive undertaking. If there are issues we will get them sorted.”