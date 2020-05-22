‘Just do it’: ASTI urged to resolve Leaving Cert indemnity issues as plans thrown into doubt

Secondary teachers’ union ASTI has been urged to resolve issues around legal indemnity in marking the Leaving Cert after the union directed its members not to engage in the predictive grades process.

A spokesman for the National Parents Council Post Primary called on ASTI to resolve the issue of legal indemnity in Leaving Cert grading.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast Paul Rolston said: “just do it please.”

“Our concern is the roller coaster that students have been on. All sides should come back to the table to resolve this.”

Following the Government decision earlier this month to cancel the summer Leaving Cert exams, more than 60,000 students are set to receive calculated grades for the first time based on teachers’ estimates.

Under this approach, teachers will be asked to provide an estimated percentage mark for each student for each subject. Students will also be placed in a rank for their class.

However, the ASTI said plans to indemnify teachers against legal action were not strong enough and could potentially lead to personal liabilities for second level teachers.

The union has advised members not to undertake any work on the process until the issue is resolved.

The president of the union, Deirdre McDonald, told the programme that they had flagged their concerns about legal waivers for teachers two weeks ago.

“We want this sorted. We made it very clear to the department (of Education) and the Attorney General. They knew of our concerns. It can be solved.”

Ms McDonald said teachers want an indemnity so they are “covered 100 per cent” for any legal problems.

“We are eager for this to proceed to allow children get on with their lives.

“The department had two weeks to resolve this, they knew of our concerns.”

Under department guidelines, the State indemnity will be provided to teachers if they end up being sued as an individual teacher in relation to a student’s grades.

This indemnity - signed off by the Cabinet on Thursday - will only be invoked where a teacher has “made every reasonable effort” to apply a grade in line with the department’s official guidelines for schools which was published on Thursday evening.

Government sources say the indemnity is of a similar standard to that provided to civil servants or members of the judiciary for administrative roles.

The guidance also states that schools will be required to report any inappropriate canvassing over students’ estimated Leaving Cert grades to the Department of Education.

