Junior Cycle maths: Significantly easier than previous years

Students faced a straightforward higher level maths paper which was significantly easier than in previous years, according to teachers.

Some teachers, however, have differed over whether the exam was too “wordy”.

Sean Donnelly, maths teacher with Studyclix.ie, said examiners have listened to students and teachers about the “convoluted” approach to some of the questions asked in recent exams and got straight to the point.

But Eamonn Toland, founder of TheMathsTutor.ie, said some questions remained word-heavy and required stamina and concentration from students.

“Question nine, the final question on today’s ordinary paper took an interesting angle in that it asked students to estimate the growth in users of a new website based on an exponential function,” said Mr Donnelly.

“The question then went on to ask students to assess the ad sales revenue and hosting costs on the same website. It’s clear that the examiners are keen to keep their questions contemporary and relevant to our digital economy.”

The ordinary level maths paper was challenging for students, said Mr Toland.

“Paper one contained plenty of wordy questions, and lots of diagrams to interpret and analyse, with very few questions comprised of “straight-up” calculations or algebraic manipulations.

“Scenarios included lotteries, concert tickets and comparing the weight of an elephant with the weight of a mouse. Question five was a linear equation involving a fraction, which made it challenging for this level.”

Question 12, which combined inequalities with set theory, required higher order thinking, said Mr Toland.

“Question 8 on the 5k race was very similar to much of the question 6 on the Junior Cert Higher paper, and such was a challenge for ordinary level students.”

This paper focused on numbers, algebra and functions, while Monday’s paper two will zone in on statistics, probability and geometry.

Try this at home:

- Junior Cert maths paper one

Gertie writes down the following sequence, which repeats every three terms: 3, 6, 4, 3, 6, 4, 3, ... The 1st term is 3.

(a) (i) Write down the value of the 12th term.

(ii) Work out the value of the 100th term in this sequence