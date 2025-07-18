The Open live updates: Rory McIlroy looks to catch up on leaders in early wave

Leaderboard

-4 English, JS Olesen, Li, Fitzpatrick, Bezuidenhout

Selected Irish:

-1 McIlroy, Lowry

+1 McKibbin

+4 Harrington, Clarke

Later tee times:

10.09am Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

11.26pm Pádraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

12.53pm Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

3.10pm Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Bezuidenhout (-4) is back in the leading group with a birdie at the second, Rasmus Hojgaard is up to 3 under meanwhile, who won the Irish Open at Royal County Down, beating Rory McIlroy last year, while his twin Nicolai is 2 under.

Another birdie for Leishman (-2) who is four under for the day now, which shows that birdies are out there.

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-3) drops out of the lead with a bogey at the first hole. Rickie Fowler is back at even par for the day (-2) and Rasmus Hojgaard (-2) is also under way. Three players are three under for their day so far Marc Leishman (-1), Daniel Brown (+2) and amateur Ethan Fang (+2), who beat Gavin Tiernan in the Amateur final to qualify.

An early highlight for Rickie Fowler:

Power and precision.



Rickie Fowler drives the green on the par-4 5th. pic.twitter.com/Ekdj1aoesz — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025

Some other Northern Ireland links news announced this morning:

“Galgorm Collection today unveiled plans to invest more than £30 million to create a new, landmark links golf course at Bellarena on the region’s stunning north west coast.

“The company, which owns and runs the championship parkland course at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena and the wonderfully scenic Roe Valley course in Limavady, said its plans would create the first championship links course in Northern Ireland in over 100 years.

“Galgorm said its plans to develop a new 18-hole links course at Bellarena – located between Portrush and Limavady around 30 minutes’ drive from the City of Derry and its adjacent airport.

“Subject to planning approval, Galgorm Collection said development of Bellarena Golf Links will start next year and open in 2029, bringing its total investment in the north west to around £65 million and an additional 300 jobs created."

Galgorm Collection unveils plans to create Northern Ireland’s first championship links golf course in over 100 years in £30m investment. Photograph: Harry Cook.

Check out McIlroy’s quotes from his presser yesterday:

“Yeah, it was good. I had it going 3-under through 10 and let a few slip there around the middle of the round. I steadied the ship well, played the last four at 1-under, and it was nice to shoot under par. I felt like, once we turned for home, like played 10 and turned back and played 11, the wind picked up a little bit, and it just became that little bit more difficult. Yeah, it was a tough enough day, especially either chopping out of the rough or out of the fairway bunkers most of the time. So to shoot under par was a good effort.”

On the home support:

“Yeah, absolutely incredible. Look, I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don’t want to let them down. So there’s that little bit of added pressure. I felt like I dealt with it really well today. Certainly dealt with it better than I did six years ago. I was just happy to get off to a good start and get myself into the tournament. I was sort of surprised - there’s a few guys at 4-under, but I’m surprised 4-under is leading. I thought someone might have gone out there and shot 6 or 7 today. Only three back with 54 holes to go, I’m really happy with where I am.”

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off the 15th on day one. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Here is Philip Reid’s report from yesterday:

[ Open Championship: Wayward McIlroy stays in the game as he grinds it out on gruelling dayOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of day two of the Open. It was a memorable first day at Royal Portrush where Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy made solid starts to the championship in rounds that promised more at times, but kept them well in contention at three shots back on one under.

The play was painfully slow yesterday, which meant that McIlroy finished after 9pm after nearly six hours on the course and he does not have long to rest, teeing off at 10.09am this morning with Tommy Fleetwood (+2) and Justin Thomas (+1). Later, Lowry is out with world number one Scottie Scheffler (-3), who looks ominous, and Collin Morikawa (+4) at 3.10pm. Tom McKibbin (+1) and Pádraig Harrington (+4) are out at 11.26am with Nicolai Hojgaard (-2). Darren Clarke (+4) battles to make the cut at 12.53pm. That’s all ahead of us.

On the course, there is not much movement today so far, Rickie Fowler losing a shot to drop to one under. There are five players tied for the lead at 4 under, the first of those out is Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 8.36am.