Anika Thompson and Nicola Tuthill medal for Ireland at European Under-23 Championships

Ireland's Anika Thompson celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win gold medal in the women's 10,000m final during the European Under-23 Championships in Bergen, Norway. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for European Athletics

Anika Thompson and Nicola Tuthill made it an evening to remember for Irish athletes at the European Under-23 Championships in Bergen, Norway, winning gold and silver in the 10,000m and hammer respectively.

Thompson, from the Leevale club in Cork, became Ireland’s second European Under-23 gold medallist following Sophie O’Sullivan’s 1,500m win in 2023, winning the 10,000m in an Irish Under-23 record of 32:31.47.

Kira Weis from Germany was second in 32:36.47, but was no match for Thompson in the last lap burn up.

Then came Tuthill in the hammer to make it a Cork medal double, as the 21-year-old from Bandon threw a best of 70.90m to win silver, the gold medal there going to Aileen Kuhn from Germany with her best of 72.53m.

Tuthill had thrown 71.33m in qualifying, just couldn’t quite reproduce that form. Together they claim just the 12th and 13th medals for Ireland at European Under-23 level.