Lee Devery (23), recalls being “constantly” told by teachers in secondary school that university was the best route to take after school.

He never followed their advice.

Now he is completing a two-year apprenticeship in auctioneering and property services and is delighted with his decision.

“I really feel like this is a much better option,” says Devery. “I wasn’t much into the books in school and I don’t think I’d have lasted in third level anyway.”

Instead of paying third-level registration fees of €3,000 a year for a college course, Devery is currently being paid €20,000 a year as part of his “earn and learn” course.

He spends four days a week with the estate agent DNG and attends college at Ballsbridge College of Further Education one day per week.

At the end of it he will have an advanced certificate in auctioneering and property services and will be eligible to apply for an official licence, which is needed to work in the sector.

“I went straight into the hospitality sector after school and worked there for two and a half years,” says Devery.

“I was interested in getting into property, but didn’t have the confidence to do it... a friend who is a real estate agent told me about this.

“I weighed it up... I did the interview, it went very well, and for me it’s the best way to learn: it’s hands-on and you practise what you learn.”

Property services is one of a raft of new “white collar” apprenticeships, with registrations jumping from just over 50 in 2018 to 90 this year.

“There are people doing the course who have lots of experience, but don’t have the licences, so it’s also a route for them to do it,” adds Devery.

While the basic salary is €20,000, he says there is also commission to be made from selling and renting, as well as expenses.

“I could have ended up in a third-level degree course, studying for four years, working part-time to pay for it. But here I get paid to learn. I couldn’t recommend it enough.”