Have your say: What do you think of the new Leaving Cert plan?

If you are a student, parent or teacher, The Irish Times would like to hear your views

Are you happy with the decision? Do you think it is fair? Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Are you happy with the decision? Do you think it is fair? Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

 

This year’s Leaving Cert exams are set to be cancelled, with students awarded predictive grades based on their classwork, according to Irish Times Education Editor Carl O’Brien. Students who are unhappy with their awarded grades will likely be given the option of sitting written exams at a much later date, but this would too late for students to take up their chosen courses in the coming academic year.

The Irish Times would like to hear from students, parents and teachers. Are you happy with the decision? Do you think it is fair? What pressure will it add or remove from students at this time? Do you have concerns?

You can share your views, experiences and concerns using this form.

Have your say: What do you think of the new Leaving Cert plan?

Please attach a photograph of yourself if you wish.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.