This year’s Leaving Cert exams are set to be cancelled, with students awarded predictive grades based on their classwork, according to Irish Times Education Editor Carl O’Brien. Students who are unhappy with their awarded grades will likely be given the option of sitting written exams at a much later date, but this would too late for students to take up their chosen courses in the coming academic year.

The Irish Times would like to hear from students, parents and teachers. Are you happy with the decision? Do you think it is fair? What pressure will it add or remove from students at this time? Do you have concerns?

You can share your views, experiences and concerns using this form.

Have your say: What do you think of the new Leaving Cert plan?

Please attach a photograph of yourself if you wish.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.