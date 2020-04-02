Government shelves controversial changes to SNA supports for schoolchildren

The Government is to shelve controversial plans to change the way special needs assistants (SNAs) are allocated to support tens of thousands of vulnerable schoolchildren.

The Department of Education had been planning to automatically “frontload” more than 10,000 SNAs to mainstream schools in advance of the school year beginning in September.

Many groups representing parents, principals, teachers and schools expressed fears in recent months that the new approach was a cover for cuts to supports.

The department insisted this was not the case and said the move meant parents would no longer need to pay for a diagnosis of a disability while schools would not require a formal application in order to access support.

Department officials confirmed on Thursday that the plan has been “paused” for a year as a result of disruption to the education system linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the revised plans, all schools will retain their existing levels of SNA support for the coming year.

In addition, schools will be able to apply for additional SNA support in cases where there are gaps in the new school year.

An additional 1,000 SNAs are due to be allocated to the education system in the coming academic year.

While special education needs organisers attached to the National Council for Special Education usually conduct assessments for access to SNAs, officials say this will not be required for the coming school year. Instead, schools may email requests for additional support where it is needed.

Officials said a pause in the introduction of the new system was needed to ensure there is enough time to provide training for principals and other education partners over how the new system would work.

Key role

These professionals will play a key role in determining the levels of support needed to children under the new model.

In addition, therapists who had been working in a pilot project across more than 70 schools have since been redeployed elsewhere in the health service to help assist efforts to combat the coronavirus threat.

Among the most critical of the new allocation model was the autism charity As IAm, which argued the changes were a “Trojan horse” for cuts.

Adam Harris, the charity’s chief executive, welcomed the Government decision on Thursday to pause the implementation of the new model.

“While the circumstances are clearly necessitated by Covid-19, this is an important opportunity to re-engage with education stakeholders and, critically, disability representative groups to ensure that any changes to the model are equitable,” he said.

“Our teachers, SNAs and school staff have been doing important work to support students at this difficult time and it would be entirely inappropriate to force though an ill-thought out change.”

Many other groups have also expressed their opposition to the plans, including the Special Needs Parents Association, Down Syndrome Ireland, the Catholic Primary School Management Association and National Association of Principals and Deputies.

These groups argued that a full evaluation of the current pilot programmes were needed to avoid unnecessary errors, make improvements to what is proposed and ensure as smooth and effective roll-out as possible.

Concerns were also raised that it would put major pressure on principals and lead to a case of “parents who shout loudest getting the resources”, while some groups warned of serious risk that SNA supports for vulnerable children could end up being diluted.

The department, however, insisted that no school would lose out in the first year of the new scheme.

It also said children would benefit by having SNAs available in schools from the start of the new school year.