Joe Duffy’s last Liveline: A rare acerbic shot at the Taoiseach, then the fabled phone-in show goes full end-of-pier

With its controversial subjects, unpredictable callers and – not least – outspoken host, Liveline (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) has occasionally resembled an on-air circus during Joe Duffy’s stewardship. But as the broadcaster presents his final edition of the fabled phone-in programme on Friday afternoon, the atmosphere evokes light entertainment of a different kind: a variety show.

Though broadcasting in front of a studio audience at Montrose’s radio centre, Duffy sounds as if he should be MCing a cabaret night in the Braemor Rooms, circa 1978, as a succession of stand-ups, impressionists and musicians take to the stage to perform skits, impressions and classic songs. “I recognise a lot of faces from Crimecall,” Duffy jokes, surveying the crowd. The only thing missing is the crash of a cymbal.

The proceedings are opened by Camembert Quartet, the comic lounge act – “back together at very little expense” – who have been a familiar fixture on Liveline’s regular Funny Friday specials. It sets the tone for the show.

Duffy, who remarks that he wasn’t allowed into the studio until a couple of minutes before airtime, is then joined by his RTÉ colleague Brenda Donohue, who ebulliently introduces callers who have highlighted issues on the show in the past, from cuts to grants for breast-cancer survivors to menopause awareness.

Liveline: Joe Duffy presenting his farewell show in studio 1 at RTÉ Radio Centre. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Taoiseach Micheál Martin phones in to thank Duffy for passing on tips when he was a student activist. “You forgot them quick enough,” the broadcaster shoots back, introducing a rare acerbic note to the occasion. It’s only a fleeting bump, however, with Duffy displaying his emotional awareness by remembering his encounters with the Taoiseach’s late daughter, Léana.

At this point the celebrations go full end-of-pier. The comedian June Rodgers delivers a string of corny one-liners in her guise as Oliver Bond, greeted by chuckles from Duffy and deafening silence from everyone else. This is followed by comic impersonations from Al Foran, Pakie O’Callaghan and – in recorded form – Duffy’s fellow Radio 1 presenter Oliver Callan. The latter’s gentle mockery of Duffy’s on-air delivery is as witty as it is brief, a lesson not learned by all his comic peers.

The musical contributions are similarly eclectic. The Eurovision winner Paul Harrington performs a song by Leonard Cohen, one of Duffy’s favourite musicians (which may help explain the presenter’s often lugubrious demeanour). The participation of Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band speaks to Duffy’s tireless championing of the emergency services – “When we’re having our worst day, you have to have your best day,” he comments – even if the band’s massed drones probably sound more stirring at a street parade than on the radio.

By the time Harrington delivers a spirited rendition of Wichita Lineman it’s time to go, in every sense. While it was unlikely that Duffy would spend his last day fielding calls from the public, an afternoon of broad comedy and crowd-pleasing songs seems like an oddly prosaic and even bathetic way to bid farewell to a broadcaster famed for revealing the hidden secrets of Irish life.

But then finales are more about marking the occasion than breaking new ground – and Duffy has always been in tune with popular opinion rather than critical approval, whether tackling injustice or laughing his way through Funny Friday. In that sense it’s an apposite way to bid goodbye.

Talk will now inevitably turn to who will succeed him. Duffy reminds the audience that “the Liveline will remain open”, with Philip Boucher-Hayes assuming presenting duties next week. But in terms of pedigree, Duffy’s regular stand-in Katie Hannon would seem to be the obvious candidate as permanent replacement. (Callan jokes to this effect in his skit.)

That Hannon is departing her current-affairs TV show, Upfront, will surely cause her odds to shorten further. Equally, however, RTÉ recently advertised an “expressions of interest” process for presenting jobs on Radio 1, suggests that the station might try to cast its net beyond the Montrose talent pool.

As for the man himself, Duffy is vague about his post-Liveline plans. But with a vacancy soon arising in Áras an Uachtaráin, his name has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate. Speaking to Áine Lawlor on Morning Ireland earlier, Duffy brushes away the suggestion without quite categorically denying it: “I will not lose the run of myself.”

Even so, it seems fitting that his final show should end with his station colleague Shay Byrne reading out a letter from President Michael D Higgins, who commends Duffy for his empathy and commitment to giving voice to ordinary people.

With the show running over time, Duffy himself doesn’t get the opportunity for a long goodbye. But for the first time all afternoon, his succinct farewell greeting carries an authentically emotional charge. “Love you all. It’s been a privilege.” And with that the great ringmaster of Irish radio is gone.