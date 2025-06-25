Carl O’Brien: ‘Are grinds really worth it?

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

I was writing today on how white-hot competition in the grinds sector is leading, in some cases, to eye-watering salaries for the most sought-after teachers.

One of the new arrivals to the private tuition scene is online provider Grinds360, which has poached teachers from established operators like the Institute of Education and the Dublin Academy of Education. The grind schools, which are heavily oversubscribed, insist students fare best in-person with real teachers.

Most Leaving Cert students avail of grinds nowadays. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Either way, business is booming in a sector estimated by some to be worth as much as €60-€80 million.

But maybe a more significant question is: why? What factors are at play in driving so many to secure whatever advantage they can get?

READ MORE

High stakes

The high-stakes nature of the Leaving Cert and CAO points system is an obvious one. Some argue that competition for top college courses has intensified due to grade inflation and rising points requirements. Others point to increasing anxiety, with more students feeling pressure from their own expectations or those of their parents.

What is clear is that grinds have become normalised and are now an accepted part of exam success for most students.

The grinds culture in Ireland is well in excess of many other European countries. According to a 2022 ESRI study, about one in five final-year students (16-20 per cent) get private support in Germany compared to more than half (55 per cent) in Ireland.

Yet, the study’s authors, Prof Selina McCoy and Prof Delma Byrne, found that private tuition only appeared to pay off for students with lower levels of achievement, with “little, if any” gain for their middle and higher achieving peers.

Nonetheless, grinds remain a lucrative business in Ireland, with costs ranging from €80 per hour for private grinds to more than €11,000 for full-time grind schools.

The popularity of grinds raises uncomfortable questions around the quality of teaching in regular schools. Teacher shortages in key subject areas mean many students have either reduced subject choice or may be taught by an unqualified or “out of field” teacher.

Shortages

Parents often are unaware, given that principals fear reputational damage if they highlight these difficulties. Some schools, especially in the South Dublin area, have been losing significant numbers of students to grind schools as a result.

It remains to be seen whether Leaving Cert reforms – with a greater emphasis on project work and continual assessment – will affect demand and, in turn, the business model of grinds. Or perhaps the growth in the number of alternative pathways into further and higher education will take some heat out of the CAO points race.

Anything that eases some of the acute stress experienced by students must, surely, only be a positive.

How were the exams for you?

We’d love to hear your feedback on this year’s Leaving Cert exams: what were the hardest?; what kind of toll did it take on students?; what changes would you like to see?; are you concerned about grade “deflation” and its impact on CAO points?

Please take a few minutes to complete our survey, below, and we’ll share the results soon:

https://www.research.net/r/ClassroomtoCollege

Later this week:

In advance of the CAO deadline, we’ll share a last-minute checklist, as well as updates on what course areas have additional places and our analysis of how the “deflation” of grades this year may affect this year’s CAO points.