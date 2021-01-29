Further meetings next week to discuss future of Leaving Cert exams

Further meetings to discuss the feasibility of holding Leaving Cert exams this year are set to take place next week.

Minister for Education Norma Foley attended a meeting of an exams advisory group on Friday with representatives of students, parents, teachers and school managers.

The Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) wants students to be given a choice between calculated grades and sitting the June exams. However, teachers’ unions say traditional exams remain a viable option.

A Department of Education spokesman said Friday’s meeting included discussion on what further measures could be made to address the demands of students preparing for the exams.

There was also discussion over the impact of school closures on the scope and form of assessment for the Leaving Cert, as well as oral exams and practical coursework which is due over the coming weeks.

Further meetings are due next week at which it is expected that a detailed examination of assessment options favoured by stakeholders will be examined.

Speaking after the meeting, ISSU president Reuban Murray said many students were suffering from stress and lack of motivation and needed clarity on alternative options to the exams.

“We need to make decisions soon, not later when it is the last option,” he said.

The union’s surveys indicate that only 4 per cent of students support current plans to press ahead with traditional exams, while a majority want a choice between calculated grades and exams.

Unfair

Mr Murray said an exams-only option would be unfair to students, especially those suffering due to a digital divide. Students in direct provision or homeless accommodation faced acute challenges, as did those in homes that were not safe or did not have quiet spaces to study, he said.

Separately, internal Department of Education records from April last year show officials had major concerns over the inequity of school closures on exam year students. The records state that online teaching had only “partially addressed the gaps” in learning, while students from poorer backgrounds and with additional needs had suffered the greatest impact.

There was also evidence that some hard to reach students had “gone to ground” , while children from more affluent backgrounds had the advantage of grinds or online tuition from private tutors.