Free digital subscription for third-level students

In the coming weeks, thousands of students will start third-level. There are exciting times ahead and as you find your way around campus, the next few weeks will be a whirlwind introduction to college life.

Chances are you will join several societies during freshers’ week and you will undoubtedly strike up new friendships over the next few weeks. In fact, you will be inundated with offers from all manner of societies, banks and other groups as they vie for your attention.

Downtime is, of course, important and what better way to enjoy a few minutes off than by reading up on the latest Irish and international news.

No matter if you are already a registered student at one of Ireland’s third-level institutions or if you are just about to start in first year, you automatically qualify for a free 12-month irishtimes.com digital subscription. Your free student subscription will give you unlimited access for 12 months to the very best in unique quality journalism from The Irish Times.

From the newspaper’s award-winning journalism to valuable archive material stretching back more than 150 years, you can stay up to date with all areas of interest – from news to business, from sport to lifestyle and from music and fashion.

Our dedicated Student Hub website carries news relating to on-campus developments and issues facing students today, as well as developments on the arts, music, health and political fronts.

The aim of the Student Hub is to provide students – no matter what Irish institution they attend – an opportunity to engage with each other and to stay informed of what’s going on in each other’s colleges.

Student subscribers will also be eligible to enter competitions throughout the college year.

Free News App

The Irish Times’ Breaking News App is free to download as part of the subscription, giving students the opportunity to keep up to date with the latest happenings in Ireland and across the globe.The Student Hub also invites submissions from contributors about all aspects of student life. Articles can be written in English or as Gaeilge.

To redeem your free student subscription, visit the Irish Times Student Subscriptions page at irishtimes.com/student-hub/ .