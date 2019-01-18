Five schools to undergo detailed structural safety checks this weekend

Five schools in Dublin, Cork, Meath and Laois are to undergo detailed structural assessments from this weekend to ensure they are safe for pupils.

They form part of a group of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems, which were at the centre of structural concerns last year.

The schools which face detailed structural checks are Presentation Convent national school in Portarlington, Co Laois; Carrigaline Educate Together national school, Co Cork; Scoil Chaitlin Maude national school, Tallaght, Co Dublin; Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan, Co Dublin; and St Paul’s national school, Ratoath, Co Meath.

These five schools underwent structural safety checks last year which resulted in precautionary measures being put in place as an interim response.

They will now undergo a more detailed second phase of assessments to help determine what permanent remediation solutions are needed.

This second-phase programme will focus initially on a total of 22 schools where precautionary measures were put in place following last year’s inspections.

In a statement, the Department of Education said a timetable for investigations in the 22 schools will be finalised when assessments of the first five are completed. The remainder of schools which have not require precautionary measures will be scheduled for the 2019 summer break.

“The delivery of these works will be planned when the extent of the work needed is established. Works will be prioritised for delivery with the aim of maximising use of school holiday periods,” the department said in a statement. “Precautionary measures will remain in place at the schools until permanent solutions have been implemented.”

It said school principals were being kept informed and were assisting with arrangements for the second phase assessments.

School authorities are communicating directly with parents.

The 22 schools which face check over the coming weeks and months include Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan; Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Athy; Athy Model School and Gaelscoil Átha Í (GP Hall Extension only); Lucan East Educate Together National School; Convent National School, Portarlington; Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown; Gaelscoil Phortlaoise; Coláiste De Lacy, Ashbourne; Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne; Ashbourne Educate Together National School; Griffeen Valley Educate Together National school (2003 phase only); Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty; Cara Junior (Special) School - required at one part of building only; St Colman’s Boys National School, Macroom.