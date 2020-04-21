‘A great experience’: Dublin student’s team wins University Challenge

A Dubliner studying for a PhD in computer science in Imperial College, London, was the member of the four-man team that won the final of the BBC’s University Challenge on Monday.

Conor McMeel is currently studying at home in Lucan, Co Dublin, while the London university’s campus is closed in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“It was a great experience, start to finish”, Mr McMeel told RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock news. “I’ve been watching it for so long.

“You have to be somebody who enjoys accidentally spending a couple of hours on Wikipedia,” he said. “I don’t really know a lot about astrophysics, that was something I had read about only a few weeks before we actually taped that episode. That was quite nice to see it pay off in a concrete way.”

The final of the competition, which is chaired by Jeremy Paxman, saw Mr McMeel’s team from Imperial College go up against students from Corpus Christi, Cambridge.

The programme was recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic and broadcast on Monday night.

Mr McMeel had to go through a written exam and a practice round of questions at Imperial College before making it on to the team for the challenge.

Speaking on RTÉ news, Shane McMeel, Conor’s father, said he son had always had a “talent for facts” and just “absorbs facts like a sponge absorbs water”.