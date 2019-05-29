Woman cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter of her boyfriend

A 48-year-old woman has been cleared of murdering her boyfriend but found guilty of his manslaughter by stabbing him in their Tipperary home.

The mother of two had asked for an acquittal on a number of grounds, including the possibility that he had “come towards the knife” she was holding while they fought.

Inga Ozolina (48), originally from Latvia, but with an address at Old Court Church, Mountrath, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Lithuanian native Audrius Pukas at The Malthouse, Roscrea on November 20th, 2016.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the 40-year-old father of two died at the scene from a stab wound to his chest. He had also sustained two other knife wounds in the incident.

The trial heard that the couple had a volatile relationship, which was violent at times.

Ms Ozolina had said that she grabbed the nearest thing with which to defend herself, after her “violent” boyfriend began hitting and biting her. Such fights had happened before, she said.

Last week, Caroline Biggs SC, defending, asked the jury to consider a number of things that her client said in her garda interviews.

“Ultimately, you’ve to consider whether there’s a reasonable possibility that the cause of the fatal wound was him coming towards the knife, a reasonable possibility she was acting in justifiable self defence, or a reasonable possibility that she didn’t have the intention to kill or cause serious injury,” said Ms Biggs.

“On any of the three, she’s entitled to acquittal.”

Paul Murray SC, prosecuting, asked the jury to find the accused guilty of murder. He said that the three knife wounds to Mr Pukas could not constitute an accident.

“This was not a situation of self defence either,” he suggested. “Even if you pay credence to the account given by Ms Ozolina of what happened, at the end of the day, it was she who had the knife used on an unarmed, drunken man.”

