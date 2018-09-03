Woman arrested and €500,000 of drugs seized on M50

A woman has been arrested after drugs worth an estimated €500,000 were discovered on the M50 on Monday evening.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in Dublin, gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched a vehicle on the M50 at Blanchardstown at 6pm.

During the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €500,000 was found and seized.

The women, aged 26, was the driver of the car. She was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda station, where she is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.