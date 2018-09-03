Man (31) arrested after drug and cash seizure in Blanchardstown

A 31 year-old man has been arrested after a drug and cash seizure worth in excess of €37,000 that took place in Blanchardstown on Saturday.

The discovery was the result of an on-going Garda investigation into the sale and distribution of controlled substances in the Blanchardstown area, which led to the search of an apartment in Falcon View, Blanchardstown.

Cannabis herbs with an approximate street value of €3,000 and cocaine with an approximate street value of €500 were found during the search, both of which are currently subject to analysis. In excess of €34,000 in cash was also seized.

The arrested man is to appear before the Blanchardstown District Court on Monday at 10:30 am.