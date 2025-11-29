Rent for former commissioner’s Phoenix Park home paid by Garda during his term of office

As a former deputy chief constable of the PSNI, Drew Harris was judged by officials to require additional security precautions during his tenure as Garda chief. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Former Garda commissioner Drew Harris did not have to pay rent on his home in the Phoenix Park during his term of office.

Instead, rent for the large two-storey home, which is located beside Dublin Zoo, was paid by An Garda Síochána as part of the terms of Mr Harris’s contract with the Department of Justice.

The Garda paid €21,000 a year, or €1,750 a month, to the Office of Public Works (OPW), for use of the property between 2018 and earlier this year, when Mr Harris left office.

On Thursday, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee heard the rent was set at market level when the former commissioner moved in but it was not increased during his term.

In response to questions from Labour TD Eoghan Kenny, OPW chairman John Conlon said he accepted that a review should have taken place during that time.

The building, known as Spa Lodge, is a former water house which was converted to a residence for park constables by the renowned British architect Decimus Burton in the mid-1800s, according to OPW records.

Before it was handed over to An Garda Síochána, the OPW carried out around €400,000 worth of renovations. Mr Conlon said the renovation work was part of the OPW’s normal programme of works and not in preparation for Mr Harris.

It is understood the Garda carried out extensive security work after taking over the property in advance of Mr Harris taking up residence.

As a former deputy chief constable of the PSNI, Mr Harris was judged by officials to require additional security precautions during his tenure as Garda chief.

Asked about the former commissioner’s arrangements, Garda headquarters said he “was employed under contract by the Department of Justice”.

The Department of Justice said it received a recommendation from the Policing Authority in 2017 that, if a candidate from another country was appointed, “it may be appropriate to provide for accommodation or an accommodation allowance”.

This was because of the requirement that the commissioner must live in Dublin and remain on call 24/7, a spokesman said.

The department accepted this recommendation and asked the OPW to “identify suitable accommodation for the Garda Commissioner”.

It said the OPW set the rent for the property, which was paid by An Garda Síochána.

“While personal tax details are confidential, it is understood that the former Commissioner paid benefit in kind in respect of this arrangement,” the spokesman said.

Current commissioner Justin Kelly does not reside in the property as he “was already resident in the State at the time of his appointment”, the department said.