Man charged with burglary and possession of ‘burglary kit’ after extradition

At Killarney District Court, Judge David Waters remanded Jimmy Connors (24) in custody to appear in Bandon on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 24-year-old man extradited from the UK to face charges has appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court.

Jimmy Connors is charged with burglary of a private residence in Bandon, possession of articles related to burglary and driving offences.

There was no bail application.

Mr Connors, of Bank Place, Tipperary town, has been remanded in custody to appear at Bandon District Court on December 4th.

He was represented by solicitor Brendan Ahern.

Mr Connors is charged with burglary on January 21st, 2022, at Watergate Terrace, Watergate Street, Bandon, Co Cork.

He is also charged with having in his possession “a burglary kit” consisting of a high-powered 3.2 litre petrol Audi A3 vehicle with a false Irish registration plate covering a UK registration plate, a crowbar, screwdriver, disinfectant spray, face-covering and gloves for use in the course of a burglary.

He is also charged with dangerous driving on the occasion and having no insurance.

It will be alleged that he was apprehended sitting in the driver’s seat of a 3.2-litre vehicle bearing false registration plates at the scene of a burglary and that he attempted to drive from the scene in a dangerous manner to avoid apprehension.

Three of his associates were that time involved in a burglary of the private residence at Watergate Street, it will be alleged. Five persons including Mr Connors and a juvenile relative in the car were arrested on the night, according to the allegations.

Bench warrants were issued after he failed to turn up in court.

Detective Garda Trevor Moore of Templemore Garda station gave evidence of arresting Mr Connors at Dublin Airport on Friday on foot of a warrant.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr Connors in custody to appear in Bandon on Thursday.