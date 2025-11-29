Man (21) charged with attempted murder of PSNI officer

A 21-year-old man appeared at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday on charges arising from an incident in which two police officers were attacked. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a police officer in Northern Ireland with a knife.

Eoin Carlin (21) from Collon Lane in Derry, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

It followed an incident in which police officers were attacked at a property in the early hours of Thursday.

One officer was stabbed in the leg and there was an attempt to stab another in the chest.

Mr Carlin appeared via video-link from the custody suite at Waterside PSNI station.

He was charged with eight offences: attempted murder, assault of a police officer, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding, attempted grievous bodily harm, possession of a weapon, possession of a class C drug and possession of a class B drug.

He told the court he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court she could connect Mr Carlin to the offences.

A defence solicitor said his client had a history of mental health issues and had during police interviews expressed concern about the officer who was injured.

He also said Mr Carlin was unaware he was dealing with police officers when the incident occurred.

Outlining the facts to the court, the detective constable said police had attended the address at Collon Lane in the early hours of Thursday.

After officers spoke to Mr Carlin through an open window, he became aggressive and punched one on the nose, the court was told.

The detective constable said officers then entered the property and Mr Carlin was standing with one arm behind his back in the livingroom. He refused to comply when asked to show his hands.

She said he then lashed out with a hunting knife with a five-inch blade, striking an officer in the torso.

She said the officer had reported “feeling pressure” from the knife against their body armour.

The detective said Mr Carlin lashed out a second time and an officer was stabbed below the knee.

He was then restrained and brought under control, the court heard.

District Judge Steven Keown asked about the condition of the officers.

He was told the officer who was stabbed in the leg had required six stitches and is off work.

The court was told that the officer who had been attacked with the knife in the torso remained on duty.

There was no application for bail.

Mr Carlin was remanded in custody until December 18th.

Another man has previously appeared in court to face separate charges relating to the same police operation on Thursday.

Connlan Boyle (20) from Rosskeen Park, Derry, appeared in court on Friday charged with three counts of assault on police, two counts of assault on a police designated person, and possession of a class B controlled drug.

The court heard he had punched and spat in the face of police at the property in Collon Lane but was not connected to the stabbing incident.

He was remanded into custody.

Following the incidents on Thursday, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton publicly raised concerns about the number of attacks on police officers in Northern Ireland. – PA