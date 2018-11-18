Woman (20) robbed at knifepoint at bus stop in Dublin

Gardaí in west Dublin are investigating after a woman was robbed at knifepoint at a bus stop on Saturday night.

The woman is believed to have been attacked while she waited for a bus at a stop on a slip road in an unlit area near Blanchardstown.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that gardaí in that area were investigating a robbery that occurred at a bus stop on the N3 outbound at about 7.45pm on Saturday evening.

A 20-year-old woman’s bag “was taken from her at knife point and she received a minor injury to her hand at the time of the robbery”, the spokeswoman added.

She said investigations were ongoing.