Two men arrested in connection with ATM skimming

Two men have been arrested in connection with the use of a “skimming” device on an ATM machine.

Skimming devices are attached to bank machines in order to read and copy the information on cards allowing criminals to access accounts and withdraw funds.

The men arrested by gardaí are believed to be part of an Eastern European crime gang.

They had been targeting eight bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath, although the arrests relate to the operation of a skimming device in Co Kildare.

Other skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests.

“Gardaí are working on a daily basis with the financial institutions to prevent fraud,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, which had been working closely with an unnamed Irish financial institution in an attempt to intercept the criminals.

“I would again like to stress the importance of being vigilant in all your financial dealings. Pay particular attention to suspicious activity or unusual items in the vicinity of ATMs.”

The two males, in their 30’s, are being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act where they will be interviewed in relation to their criminal activities.

Separately, gardaí in Drogheda have seized €250,000 in cash as part of an ongoing operation targeting the members and activities of rival organised crime gangs.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit, conducted searches of the buildings and surrounding areas of a halting site at Mell, Drogheda.

Suspected cocaine estimated to be worth about €5,000 was also recovered. No arrests were made but investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.