Two men and a woman arrested over Kevin Lunney kidnap and torture

Gardaí investigating the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney have arrested three people for questioning.

The two men and one woman were being detained in Garda stations in counties Cavan, Monaghan and Meath.

The arrests of the suspects are the first arrests since a campaign of violence and intimidation began in 2011 against people and companies involved in the acquisition and management of assets formerly owned by Seán Quinn.

Mr Lunney is the chief operations officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), the executive team of which has been targeted with threats, intimidation and violence for the past five years.

In mid-September Mr Lunney, a 50-year-old father of five, was abducted as he drove home to his home in Co Fermanagh. He was found badly beaten, with a broken leg and stripped to his underwear, on a roadside in Co Cavan 2½ hours later having been tortured by his captors in a horse box.

Undated screengrab from BBC Spotlight of Cyril McGuinness

Last Friday a series of 18 searches was carried out by the Garda, PSNI and Derbyshire police as part of the inquiry into Mr Lunney’s abduction. In Derbyshire Dubliner Cyril McGuinness died when police raided a house he was hiding in near Buxton.

He was regarded as the leader of the gang that has been targeting Mr Lunney and his colleagues. However, the QIH executives believe another men, whom they refer to as “the paymaster”, has been paying McGuinness’s gang to carry out the attacks.

QIH was once owned by local businessman and former billionaire Seán Quinn who lost his family business over multibillion losses on a boom-time bet on Anglo Irish Bank shares.

Mr Lunney as well as Liam McCaffrey and Dara O’Reilly were among a local management group who in 2014 took over running the Co Fermanagh-based building materials group founded by Mr Quinn in the 1970s. They did so on behalf of a consortium of three US hedge funds which had acquired the group’s borrowings in the debt markets.

They are among a group of QIH managers who received deaths threats demanding they resign. The warnings follow years of intimidation which the new management team endured.

Mr Quinn has always denied being behind the campaign and has condemned the latest acts of violence and intimidation.