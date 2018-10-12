Two killed in car crash near Newry

Two people have been killed in a car crash near Newry, Co Down on Friday.

It occurred at about 2.45pm on the outskirts of the town on the A1 carriageway.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the deceased were a man aged in his 80s and a woman in her 40s.

The collision, which involved a lorry, a silver Skoda Fabia and a bronze-coloured Ford Focus, took place on the north bound carriageway at the Moneymore Road junction.

The deceased were travelling in the Skoda. The man died at the scene and the woman a short time later in hospital.

The A1 remains closed between Loughbrickland and Newry as of Friday night.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and have appealed to any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist them to make contact.