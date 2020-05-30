Two arrests after man stabbed in row at Limerick house

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a house in Limerick city yesterday afternoon.

The man (in his 30s) and woman (20s) were arrested after a man in his 40s was stabbed during an altercation at a house in the Windmill Street area of the city after 4pm on Friday.

The arrested man and woman are being questioned at Henry Street Garda station.

The injured man was treated in hospital for what was described as a non-life threatening injury.