Two arrested over attempted carjacking in Belfast

Two men have been arrested over an attempted carjacking in Belfast last week.

The incident, which was recorded by an onlooker and posted to social media, took place in Ireton Street, off Botanic Avenue, on Friday.

Shortly before 7.30pm, the owner of the vehicle saw two men attempting to steal his Honda Civic. When confronted, one of the suspects swung a wheel lock at the man.

Several people then also intervened to try to stop the pair, who were dressed in dark clothes and hoodies, from making off with the vehicle.

In the ensuing scuffle, a man sustained a cut to his hand believed to have been caused by a Stanley knife.

The would-be thieves then fled on foot in the direction of Wolseley Street where it is believed they may have got into a silver coloured car, police said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in the Crumlin area on suspicion of attempted robbery, taking and driving away and possession of an offensive weapon.

In a statement, the PSNI said he has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A second man, aged 34, was arrested later on Sunday. He has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an offence and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, October 4th.