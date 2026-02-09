Anti-immigration activist Derek Blighe sent forward for trial on garda harassment charge

Derek Blighe was remanded on bail pending his appearance at the Circuit Court on Thursday. Photograph: Barry Roche

Anti-immigration activist Derek Blighe has been sent forward for trial on a charge of harassing a member of An Garda Síochána.

Blighe of Curraghvoe, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, appeared before Cork District Court on Monday having previously been charged that on dates between February 22nd, 2023, and December 4th, 2023, he harassed a garda.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 10 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

During Monday’s proceedings a book of evidence was served on Blighe. Sgt John Dineen reminded Blighe of his bail conditions in the case and that he not comment on the case online.

“He [Blighe] is skirting quite close to online commentary, especially in relation to commentary on this case online,” he said.

Judge John King sent the case forward to a sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday when a date for the trial will be set.

Blighe was remanded on bail pending his appearance at the Circuit Court on Thursday. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Det Sgt Christopher Cahill had previously said that Blighe and his co-accused were involved in a “campaign of harassment” against the garda.

He said that in February 2023 the alleged victim in the case was walking outside Cork District Court having given evidence in a separate case when he was approached on Anglesea Street by the accused and two other people.

The garda was wearing a civilian jacket as he walked down the street. He was allegedly recorded and live-streamed by the accused who also verbally abused him. A video of the interaction was posted on social media.

His co accused in the case, Ross Lahive, a former European election candidate for the Irish People Party, also appeared before Cork District Court on Monday. A book of evidence was served on him. Lahive was also sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court for trial.

Lahive (46), of Church Street, Shandon Street in Cork, is charged that on dates between October 9th, 2022, and February 6th, 2025, he harassed a garda.