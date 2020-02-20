Two arrested in connection with murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods

Gardaí believe Keane was killed in Drogheda on January 12th. His body was dismembered in what is believed to be connected to the ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Limbs discovered in a bag in Darndale in north Dublin were later confirmed as those of Keane. More remains were discovered in a stolen car found ablaze on a laneway near Croke Park in Dublin’s north inner city early.

Gardaí said two males were arrested on Thursday morning and are being held at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

His burial took place in Drogheda, Co Louth, last week, one month after the boy’s death, but his torso has still not been found.

Detectives are working on the theory he was killed, probably by stabbing, and dismembered in a house in Drogheda before his remains were separated.

His limbs were found in a bag on a pavement in the Moatview estate in Coolock, north Dublin, at about 10pm the day after he was killed.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 14th, the teenager’s head, feet and hands were found in a stolen car that was set on fire in a laneway off Clonliffe Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city.

Despite intensive searching in Drogheda, including along the banks of the river Boyne close to a house where gardaí believe the victim was dismembered, his torso has not been found.

The teenager’s killing was the third in the worsening feud between two drug gangs in Drogheda, which are also linked to Dublin criminals.

Gardaí suspect the teenager’s body parts were to be dumped outside the homes of leaders of the Drogheda crime gang the teenager was aligned with as a warning to them.

Gardaí also suspect that plan was abandoned because those transporting the body parts came close to encountering gardaí at or near the locations where they intended to leave them.

Sources said it had proven almost impossible in the past to charge people with murder in cases where the victim’s remains had never been found, or when partial remains were found, and the cause of death could not be confirmed.

Detectives working on the investigation have no cause of death to inform their inquiry, because the fatal injury is believed to have been to the torso.

Gardaí have not ruled out the possibility the torso was disposed of in a deliberate plan to ensure the investigation would be frustrated.

Graham Dwyer was convicted in 2015 of the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara (36) in 2012 despite the cause of death never being established because some of the dead woman’s remains were never found.

However, Garda sources said that case was an exception and that prosecutions in such cases were “extremely difficult”.