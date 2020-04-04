Truck driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine

The driver of a heavy goods vehicle has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine, gardaí said.

The man aged in his 40s was stopped by gardaí while driving the truck at Blacktrench, Naas, in Co Kildare.

The incident happened at around 3:30pm on Friday.

Gardaí said a roads policing unit stopped the driver on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

The man was detained for a time at Newbridge Garda station.

The Garda Press Office said court proceedings will be brought against the driver.