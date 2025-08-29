Weekend weather: Rain showers loom as Electric Picnic faces the odd downpour

An expected 80,000 revellers heading to Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, this weekend can expect rain showers, some sudden downpours and just a few bright spells.

The worst of the weather in Ireland will be in the north and northwest but the midlands too will get its share of high winds and occasional deluges, making boots and waterproofs an essential part of the weekend.

Met Éireann said the best of the weekend weather is likely to occur on Friday, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy, and most frequent in the north and west. The best of the sunny spells will be in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures are likely to be in the region of 20 degrees.

However, meteorologist Andrew Doran-Sherlock said over Friday night cloud will extend over much of the country as outbreaks rain and drizzle cover much of Munster and parts of Connacht. Temperatures are set to fall as low as 9 degrees on Friday night, with winds freshening in the southwest by morning.

Saturday is forecast to be wet and windy, with rain becoming widespread through the morning, some of it heavy at times with localised flooding possible. Saturday’s rain is forecast to be accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

The winds will increase to near gale force, or gale force, at times along Atlantic coasts, as a clearance to sunny spells and blustery showers follow from the west through Saturday afternoon. High temperatures of about 21 degrees.

It is expected to be still breezy and showery on Sunday. The best of the dry and sunny intervals will be in the east and southeast. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees are forecast, with fresh and gusty south or southwest winds.

For early next week, there’ll be sunny spells and showers, heavier times on Monday with lighter showers on Tuesday.

