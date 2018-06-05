Tributes paid to victim of Bray boxing club shooting

Tributes have been paid to Bobby Messett, the man who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting at a boxing club in Bray.

Mr Messett was a father and grandfather who lived on the west side of Bray village.

There is nothing to suggest the 50-year-old had any links to organised crime. He worked as a self-employed painter and decorator and was heavily involved in his local community.

A friend of the dead man who asked not to be identified said he was a “sports fanatic” who was very involved in the local boxing club, where he would train before work. He was also a keen cyclist with the Bray Wheelers club and won several amateur races over the years.

A married man with three children, Mr Messett played regularly with several Bray golf societies, as well as helping to raise money for local charities.

“We’re in total shock. It’s something that’s happening regularly elsewhere but when it comes this close to home, it’s pretty sobering to say the least,” said Wicklow councillor Christopher Fox, who was a personal friend of Mr Messett. “It’s totally unexpected and out of the blue.

“I knew Bobby well. He was a good fella who loved his sport and loved keeping fit. In no way was he involved in any criminality in any way, shape or form. He’s from a good background, a good family. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time unfortunately.

“He was very fit. We were playing a charity match at Christmas and he was well controlling the mid-field, outrunning lads that were 10 and 15 years younger than him.

“He played for the local soccer club Glencormac United, who were actually in the Wicklow Cup final on Sunday. He was at the match having the craic with all his former teammates. Things turn very quickly.”